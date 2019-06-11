Crayon Pop's former label Chrome Entertainment to debut new 4-member boy group Blue Zone Boys

According to label Chrome Entertainment on June 12, "A new 4-member rookie boy group named Blue Zone Boys will be making their official debut on June 17. Blue Zone Boys, made up of Bon, Choi Tae Woong, Double.D, and Jung Seung Hyun, will deliver a bright and refreshing energy to the public. We ask for your abundant love and attention."

Even before their debut, the Blue Zone Boys have been promoting actively in Japan, Thailand, etc in order to hone in their performance skills. The group is headed by former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant and former MMO Entertainment trainee Choi Tae Woong.



Meanwhile, Blue Zone Boys's label Chrome Entertainment is also home to Be.A, as well as former Crayon Pop member Ellin. The label is known as Crayon Pop's original label before their disbandment.

Look forward to Blue Zone Boys's debut, coming this June 17! You can also follow their official Twitter account, below.