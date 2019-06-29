Momoland's Nancy says her role model is comedian Park Na Rae

Momoland's Nancy revealed her role model is none other than comedian Park Na Rae.



On the June 29th installment of 'Surprising Saturday', host Boom mentioned, "Nancy said that it was her dream to be on the same broadcast as her role model Park Na Rae," and Nancy responded, "I really liked Park Nae Rae for her unique hairstyle, fashion, and makeup. However, I don't want to copy her. I'll just look at her. I'm not the kind of person who's good at challenging myself."



Park Na Rae expressed, "Isn't a role model someone you want to be like?"

Check out a clip of the show below.



