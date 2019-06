GFriend has dropped their highlight medley for "FEVER".

The girls are coming back with their 7th mini-album 'Fever Season'. The mini-album includes title song "Fever", "Mr. Blue", "Smile", "Wish", "Paradise", "Hope", and the Korean version of "Flower". The end of the video gives a second look at "Fever" as well.

The girls are coming back on July 1st at 6PM KST. Check out the highlight medley below as you wait for their comeback.