New KBS2 soccer reality starring Kim Soo Ro, Kai, Baekho, Lee Si Young, & more reveals official poster

A unique new program will be coming to KBS2 on Friday nights, centered around a team of Korean celebrities who decide to take on the challenge of owning their very own soccer club!

Titled 'Eurachacha Man Soo Ro' (romanized titled), the program's cast including chief Kim Soo Ro, EXO's Kai, actress Lee Si Young, sports newscaster Park Moon Sung, and Indian tv personality Lucky, as well as a late helping hand NU'EST's Baekho, recently headed off to Chelsea, London to aid a minor league soccer team in danger of disbandment.

You can discover exactly how the above celebrity cast members will work together with the 17 members of their brand new, minor league soccer team, when 'Eurachacha Man Soo Ro' premieres this June 21 at 10 PM KST! If you missed the show's first teaser released this past weekend, you can also find it below.

