Kpop Idols and their YouTube Channels you need to check out!

In no particular order, here are some of the best YouTube channels of Kpop Idols you have to check out!

Mochipeach

On our list is Akdong Musician’s Suhyun who makes cute videos of herself doing ASMR, 'get ready with me's and many covers featuring her beautiful melodic voice. Each one of her videos showcases her bubbly personality and in each cover she does, her unique sound can distinctly be heard. To this date, one of her best videos is her cover of iKON’s "Best Friend" which you should definitely check out.

PRODUSORN

CLC Sorn also runs a very interesting channel which she shares snippets of her life with fans. She uses her channel to not only show her interactions with her bandmates and other idol friends but also to have a platform to talk to the fans and express her gratitude to them. Sorn is just adorable and her videos are so cute to watch.

CHEN

EXO's Chen opened up his channel earlier this year to start posting covers of songs that he enjoys. Fans couldn’t be happier that now he has a platform to showcase his golden vocals with the rest of the world. His latest cover of IU’s "Through the Night" is amazing and should definitely not be slept on!

탱구TV

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon also runs her very own youtube channel where she shows us her quirky and easy going personality, bringing us through what she does every day in her vlogs. Fans really love seeing this down to earth side of Taeyeon and are happy that the queen is feeding us well with so much content!



HEEtube 김희철

Super Junior's Heechul, aka one of the funniest Idols of this generation, also has he very own youtube channel where he posts streams of himself playing his favorite mobile games, does vlogs and speaks about any and everything that he wants to. With Heechul, any video he is in is instantly hilarious and definitely worth fans checking out!

Lilifilm Official

Although Blackpink's Lisa has not posted that many videos, her videos so far are well edited and it shows the fans of her experiences as she travels the world with her other bandmates. It is interesting that the way she films her videos so that blinks can see the world just as she does. It is obvious that a lot of hard work is put into each and every one of her videos!

Minny J 소민

KARD’s Somin also runs a cute channel where she talks about her fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. In her videos, she shares a little about her personal life, featuring the other members of KARD. As she posts videos showing us her closet and does GRWM videos, she even drops little beauty and fashion tips that are very helpful so make sure you check out her well-edited videos!







POV

Although it has been a hot minute since BTOB's Peniel posted his last video, his youtube channel is definitely one you should check out. Peniel showcases his humorous personality by bringing us along his daily adventures in his vlogs and through his videos, he seems like an extremely chill and cool guy to be around. We understand that he is busy with his schedule and might not have the time to post but we will continue to wait excitedly for another update on his channel!

찬미찬미해 likeCHANMI

AOA’s Chanmi also has a youtube channel which she frequently updates with videos where she addresses her fans and talks about what fans want to know about her, her group and her life in general. In her videos, she often features her other members, gives advice on styling and speaks about her diet tips. We all love seeing her living her best life and documenting it to update us on it!







뽐뽐뽐

Apink’s Bomi also does amazing mukbangs where she talks to fans while eating delicious food on camera. Fans are always happy to see her enjoying her food and simply eating well. We are always looking forward to more videos where she tries different types of yummy food or just simple videos of her showing us what she does in her free time!

백현 Baekhyun

Last but definitely not least on this list would be Idol Genius Byun Baekhyun. Baekhyun might have only had his channel for a few days, but he has already hit 1 million subscribers and his subscriber count is still rising rapidly. In his description, he writes “Please look forward to my varieties and activities of Baekhyun. I need your love!”. Looking at how adorable the first two videos he posted are, we are definitely looking forward to more of this kind of quality content! Exols are always waiting and hoping for an update, and we love you 3000 too Baekhyun! (as said in the description of his latest video)

Who is your favorite Idol Youtuber?