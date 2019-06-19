Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Konnect Entertainment emphasizes that 'Seol Noona' is not involved in any of Kang Daniel's business activities

On June 20, Konnect Entertainment spoke up to address earlier media reports which claimed that 'Seol Noona', previously mentioned in Kang Daniel's legal dispute with LM Entertainment, was present during another business meeting involving Konnect Entertainment's distribution affairs. 

A representative of Konnect stated, "It's true that Kang Daniel is having meetings with music distribution companies. However, this figure by the name of 'Seol Noona' is not involved at all in Konnect Entertainment or investment company KD, established by Kang Daniel." 

Earlier, one media outlet claimed that Kang Daniel was seen meeting with Kakao M for the discussion of music distribution. The outlet alleged that 'Seol Noona' was also present at this meeting. 

Down2Earth500 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

This is KD's company, he can choose anyone he wants to involve in the business, it is his decision to make. The court already made the verdict that LM's under table agreement violated the contract in the last trial. He is freed from LM and the previous contract. Even this "Seol noona" involved, there is nothing illegal. What is the point to report it?

I just hope this young man can make the decision about his future and his business wisely in order to prevent any malicious party to affect himself.

Sminsky73 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Meeting with distributors could only mean that Daniel’s album is or going to be completed soon. Eagerly waiting for his solo.

