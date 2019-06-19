Konnect Entertainment emphasizes that 'Seol Noona' is not involved in any of Kang Daniel's business activities

On June 20, Konnect Entertainment spoke up to address earlier media reports which claimed that 'Seol Noona', previously mentioned in Kang Daniel's legal dispute with LM Entertainment, was present during another business meeting involving Konnect Entertainment's distribution affairs.

A representative of Konnect stated, "It's true that Kang Daniel is having meetings with music distribution companies. However, this figure by the name of 'Seol Noona' is not involved at all in Konnect Entertainment or investment company KD, established by Kang Daniel."

Earlier, one media outlet claimed that Kang Daniel was seen meeting with Kakao M for the discussion of music distribution. The outlet alleged that 'Seol Noona' was also present at this meeting.

