Kim Chung Ha reveals which cover of 'Gotta Go' she remembers most + 'Sketchbook' performances

Kim Chung Ha revealed which cover of her hit song "Gotta Go" she remembers most.



On the June 28th installment of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', host Yoo Hee Yeol asked, "The choreography for 'Gotta Go' was really famous. There are a lot of people who covered it, but which one do you remember most?" Kim Chung Ha answered, "It was someone unexpected. It was by singer Jung Seung Hwan," and Yoo Hee Yeol responded, "What did Jung Seung Hwan do?"



She explained, "I was watching a variety show with my mom one day, and he was dancing to 'Gotta Go'. He made it his own style and danced well."



Check out Kim Chung Ha's interview and 'Sketchbook' performances below!

﻿ ﻿