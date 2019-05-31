Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Court rules former F.T. Island member Jonghun will remain jailed

AKP STAFF

The Seoul Central District Court have ruled former F.T. Island member Jonghun will remain jailed. 


On May 31, Jonghun's arrest warrant was reviewed once again at the Seoul Central District Court for the legality of his detention, and the Seoul Central District Court ruled the arrest warrant was legal. 

As previously reported, the former idol is currently in prison along with the brother of a girl group member on sexual assault charges, and after 20 days, his legal representatives requested a trial for the legality of his detention on May 29. 

Stay tuned for updates on Jonghun's case. 

sehj1,364 pts 22 days ago 14
22 days ago

It’s odd who is in jail and who is walking around

realsensasian404 pts 22 days ago 3
22 days ago

Hope he stays there for a looooong time. Hope they'll arrest the rest of the scumbags and throw their asses in jail asap.

