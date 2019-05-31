Court rules former F.T. Island member Jonghun will remain jailed

The Seoul Central District Court have ruled former F.T. Island member Jonghun will remain jailed.



On May 31, Jonghun's arrest warrant was reviewed once again at the Seoul Central District Court for the legality of his detention, and the Seoul Central District Court ruled the arrest warrant was legal.



As previously reported, the former idol is currently in prison along with the brother of a girl group member on sexual assault charges, and after 20 days, his legal representatives requested a trial for the legality of his detention on May 29.



Stay tuned for updates on Jonghun's case.