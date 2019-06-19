Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Jeon So Mi explains why she cried at 'Birthday' solo debut showcase

Jeon So Mi explained why she cried at her solo debut showcase for "Birthday".

On the June 19th installment of MBC FM4U's 'Two O'Clock Date with Ji Suk Jin', Lee Hi and Jeon So Mi featured as special guests. DJ Ji Suk Jin asked about why Jeon So Mi cried at her showcase, and she responded, "I was so happy at the thought that I was finally going to debut. Then after the showcase, I watched my music video, and my eyes were like faucets."

She explained, "I thought about how unfortunate I felt about it, and I thought about how much I suffered until now."

Have you watched Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" MV?

3 days ago

Personally i think Ji Suk Jin's question was a bit tactless, but its Highly possible he was given a list of questions to ask her by the writer or PD and he just had to ask it.

looveLess
3 days ago

It's a bittersweet thought for me too. She waited 2 years and even tho I know she's quite famous I can't help but think about her anxiety of not having anything secure about her debut, her fans, etc. Idk it makes me feel like she lost some fans on the way because of the waiting but I'm glad she's debuted already.

