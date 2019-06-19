Jeon So Mi explains why she cried at 'Birthday' solo debut showcase

Jeon So Mi explained why she cried at her solo debut showcase for "Birthday".



On the June 19th installment of MBC FM4U's 'Two O'Clock Date with Ji Suk Jin', Lee Hi and Jeon So Mi featured as special guests. DJ Ji Suk Jin asked about why Jeon So Mi cried at her showcase, and she responded, "I was so happy at the thought that I was finally going to debut. Then after the showcase, I watched my music video, and my eyes were like faucets."



She explained, "I thought about how unfortunate I felt about it, and I thought about how much I suffered until now."



Have you watched Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" MV?

