Posted by germainej 3 days ago

ATEEZ impress with their large dorm apartment and more

ATEEZ bragged about their large dormitory on 'Weekly Idol'.

On the June 19th installment of the show, the hosts asked ATEEZ to tell them about some recent news, and the group responded, "Our apartment is almost 2561.99 square feet. Two members use one room, and there's an air filter in every room."

The hosts and ONEUS were surprised ATEEZ had such a large apartment despite their rookie status, and ONEUS expressed, "We changed our car recently. It's big enough for Hwangwoong to stand up and change." ATEEZ then responded, "Our meals don't have a money limit to them," and ONEUS said, "We went to Italy recently and ate t-bone steaks."



sandybee3 3 days ago
3 days ago

That means their company cares for them, i really got the feeling Ateez could be the next big thing tho

dooda 3 days ago
3 days ago

They are loved by the agency well they have the potential to become a hit in korea if they aren’t already

