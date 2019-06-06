Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Hyosung's recent selfie stirs up cosmetic surgery rumors

Hyosung's recent selfie is stirring up cosmetic surgery rumors.


On June 6, the former SECRET member shared the selfies below on Instagram with the message, "My makeup skills have really improved." The photos she shared also reveal the beautiful beaches of Bali, Indonesia. Most fans appreciated her beauty, commenting, "She's prettier than the background," "Princess of the ocean," and "Definitely attractive."


However, it seems her good looks were too much for some as some netizens are now speculating she may have gone under the knife during her hiatus from promotions.

In other news, Hyosung is set to do the opening pitch for the Doosan vs Kiwoom baseball game at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on June 9 KST. She also previously told fans she's preparing to make a solo comeback despite her ongoing legal battle with TS Entertainment.

UnicornCuppycake91 pts 16 days ago 4
16 days ago

Honestly I don't see much difference, she's done her make-up different which can change the way someone looks. She's still pretty.

11

hohliu6,156 pts 16 days ago 3
16 days ago

Honestly, only 1% of celeb do not use PS or other help. Just stop making a fuss.

