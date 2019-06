GRAY has canceled his appearance at the upcoming 'Gapyeong International Coffee Festival'.



On June 6, AOMG announced on their Instagram, "GRAY's appearance at the 1st annual 'Gapyeong International Coffee Festival' planned for June 8 has been unavoidably canceled due to lack of payment. We apologize, and we're letting fans know as soon as possible so fans are not negatively affected."

In other news, GRAY's most recent release was "TMI" this past April.