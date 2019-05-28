Hyosung reveals she's planning a comeback amid lawsuit with TS Entertainment

Hyosung revealed she's planning a comeback amid her lawsuit with TS Entertainment.



On May 28, Hyosung opened up her personal V Live channel on Naver and answered questions about her comeback. She expressed, "I plan to hold many live broadcasts in the future. I'd like to do it at least once a week." Fans asked her to invite her fellow former SECRET members, and she responded, "I'll try to invite each of the members for a live broadcast."



On a comeback, she stated, "I'm currently preparing a new album. As many of you know, an album is not something you can prepare in a short amount of time. However, look forward to it as I'm planning a comeback."



In related news, Hyosung won her contract nullification trial against TS Entertainment, but the label is planning to appeal.

