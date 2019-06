(G)I-DLE has released concept teaser photos for three of their members!

Soyeon, Soojin, and Miyeon are seen sporting fierceness in front of a retro yellow car for the group's new single, "Uh-Oh." The photos have nostalgic undertones and seem to have been taken in the desert.

Are you looking forward to the group's new concept? Check out the rest of the teaser photos below.