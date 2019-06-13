Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

EXO reveal version 3 of official fan light stick design!

EXO have revealed version 3 of their official fan light stick design.

Version 3 of EXO's official light stick comes just in time before their 5th solo concert 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in July. As you can see in the image below, EXO's teaser has a white wand with different lighting settings for the gem design on top.

What are your thoughts on EXO's new fan light stick?

DG2521,344 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

I really like this one. SM is trying to ruin us. 😂

joanner221,661 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

It’s so pretty, i want one!! 😍😍😍

