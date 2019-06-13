EXO reveal version 3 of official fan light stick design!

EXO have revealed version 3 of their official fan light stick design.



Version 3 of EXO's official light stick comes just in time before their 5th solo concert 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in July. As you can see in the image below, EXO's teaser has a white wand with different lighting settings for the gem design on top.



What are your thoughts on EXO's new fan light stick?

