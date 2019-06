Immediately after wrapping up their 'Rest' version teaser photos earlier this week, rookie boy group D1CE have started off a new, 'Party' version individual photo series!

In their 'Party' version images, D1CE members Park Woo Dam and Jo Yong Geun seem to be kicking back for a small, intimate party in their room, sitting side by side.

Stay tuned for more of D1CE's 'Party' version debut teasers, coming soon!