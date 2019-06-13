Lee Soo Geun, Heechul, Soyu, & P.O to host new KBS2 matchmaking program, premiering this month

KBS2 will be launching a new, matchmaking variety program this coming June 26, titled 'Some-vival 1+1'!

Hosted by Lee Soo Geun, Super Junior's Heechul, Soyu, and Block B's P.O, the matchmaking program invites single men and women to compete in a survival-style, on-screen blind date experience. The catch is that participants must rely solely on their shopping preferences to become matched with others.



An experiment to see how much preferences in simple, daily items can lead to compatibility in a relationship, 'Some-vival 1+1' premieres on June 26 at 11:10 PM KST!



