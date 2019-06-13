Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Lee Soo Geun, Heechul, Soyu, & P.O to host new KBS2 matchmaking program, premiering this month

KBS2 will be launching a new, matchmaking variety program this coming June 26, titled 'Some-vival 1+1'!

Hosted by Lee Soo Geun, Super Junior's Heechul, Soyu, and Block B's P.O, the matchmaking program invites single men and women to compete in a survival-style, on-screen blind date experience. The catch is that participants must rely solely on their shopping preferences to become matched with others. 

An experiment to see how much preferences in simple, daily items can lead to compatibility in a relationship, 'Some-vival 1+1' premieres on June 26 at 11:10 PM KST!

1

HanixHeechul735 pts 8 days ago 1
8 days ago

can this show match heechul and hani already? jokes aside looking forward to it but isnt there a bit too many matchmaking shows on tv atm?

0

elfinkyy182 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Heechul and Lee Soo Geun are a Power Duo™ their chemistry is so good together and they make me want to watch any show they're on

