Brace yourself for the project girl group you never knew you needed!

Dara recently posted a short snippet of an upcoming 'Video Star' episode featuring herself and fellow 2NE1 member Bom, Yubin from Wonder Girls, Jiyoon from 4minute, and Ji Eun from SECRET! The girls introduce themselves as 'Won2Se4' which is a combination of all their former group names and treat us to dance covers of their most iconic songs!

Are you excited? The broadcast will take place next week!