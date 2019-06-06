Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

beansss AKP STAFF 16 days ago

BTS & Bang Si Hyuk receive official invitations to join 'The Recording Academy' for the class of 2019!

Big Hit Entertainment's CEO Bang Si Hyuk and the label's artist BTS have received official invitations to join 'The Recording Academy' as members of the class of 2019!

On June 6, 'The Recording Academy' revealed that a total of 1,340 new members have officially been invited to join the academy this year, including Bang Si Hyuk and the 7 members of BTS. 

Bang Si Hyuk has received an invitation to join the academy as a professional member, limited to executive producers, executive music label representatives, professors of music, etc. BTS have received invitations as voting members, which widely encompass musicians who have released albums in the U.S.

With their class of 2019 memberships, Bang Si Hyuk and BTS will become eligible to vote for recipients of the 'Grammy Awards' beginning in 2020. Congratulations!

caribbeangal2,081 pts 16 days ago
16 days ago

Namjoon did say that they will be back!

Ale_Y238 pts 16 days ago
16 days ago

Reason #3242 why armys shouldn't be offended with some hater criticizes BTS' music. Industry professionals who actually know music and take the time to study the lyrics and meaning of the albums know BTS isn't your typical pop stars. This endorsement by the Recording Academy basically sets in stone BTS and Big Hit's place in history.

