BTS & Bang Si Hyuk receive official invitations to join 'The Recording Academy' for the class of 2019!

Big Hit Entertainment's CEO Bang Si Hyuk and the label's artist BTS have received official invitations to join 'The Recording Academy' as members of the class of 2019!

On June 6, 'The Recording Academy' revealed that a total of 1,340 new members have officially been invited to join the academy this year, including Bang Si Hyuk and the 7 members of BTS.

Bang Si Hyuk has received an invitation to join the academy as a professional member, limited to executive producers, executive music label representatives, professors of music, etc. BTS have received invitations as voting members, which widely encompass musicians who have released albums in the U.S.

With their class of 2019 memberships, Bang Si Hyuk and BTS will become eligible to vote for recipients of the 'Grammy Awards' beginning in 2020. Congratulations!