Solo artist Kim Chung Ha is returning with a new mini album this summer, in light of her 2nd anniversary since debut!

On June 7, MNH Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Kim Chung Ha will make a comeback this June 24 with a new album, 5 months after the release of 'Gotta Go'."





Fans can look forward to a cool, summer sound much like Kim Chung Ha's previous hits "Why Don't You Know" and "Love U" through the singer's upcoming comeback. Can't wait!