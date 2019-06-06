Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Former Hello Venus member Nara signs as an actress under Lee Jong Suk's agency, A-Man Project

AKP STAFF

Former Hello Venus member Nara, currently promoting as actress Kwon Nara, will be starting anew under a new agency - A-Man Project.

A-Man Project was previously established in 2018 by actor Lee Jong Suk and his longtime crew, before the star enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier this year. Alongside news that they recently signed an exclusive contract with Nara, A-Man Project also shared a set of the actress's brand new profile photos, hinting at her active promotions throughout 2019. 

Meanwhile, Nara made her acting debut in 2017 with SBS's 'Suspicious Partner'. Most recently, she garnered attention for her role on KBS2's 'Doctor Prisoner'. What type of acting role do you want to see Nara take on next?

  1. Hello Venus
  2. Nara
  3. Lee Jong Suk
3 5,165 Share 79% Upvoted

0

xhecthor87 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

While about the rest of the girls in Hello Venus we may never know anything anymore...

Share

0

taichou_san804 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

i thought its 1 man company tho..anyways good luck for nara...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,704

allkpop in your Inbox