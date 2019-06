BoA has dropped a short MV teaser clip for "Feedback (feat. Nucksal)".

As we inch closer to the SM queen's comeback, BoA has released another teaser clip for an upcoming track in her new album. In the previous teaser, TVXQ's Yunho also made a brief appearance as an employee of Director BoA's company!

Check out the teaser clip below. This self-written song by BoA will be released tomorrow on June 4 at 6 PM KST!