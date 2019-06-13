Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Blacknut under fire again for controversial misogynistic lyrics

Rapper Blacknut is under controversy once again for his lyrics. Blacknut recently featured in artist Jhnovr's new single "Bless U."

The controversial lyrics state "I'll get you even if it means I have to hit you. Baby today you're my woman."

Later in his verse, he continued to rap:

"If you don't believe me call the police

This is just a concept for my music

I respect women more than anyone else."

Many netizens are criticizing the rapper for his contradicting statements.

"Saying that you'll make someone yours by hitting them proves that you're trash."



"Doesn't the way he thinks show that his head isn't empty but he's actually an uncovered sexual predator."



"What bs..." 

Blacknut was recently sentenced for defaming rapper KittiB. Check out the song below.

Mkm1,033 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

does he even have fans or someone listen to his trashy songs anymore??

5

sehj1,364 pts 9 days ago
9 days ago

Just a concept?

Sounds like date rape

