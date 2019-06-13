Blacknut under fire again for controversial misogynistic lyrics



Rapper Blacknut is under controversy once again for his lyrics. Blacknut recently featured in artist Jhnovr's new single "Bless U."

The controversial lyrics state "I'll get you even if it means I have to hit you. Baby today you're my woman."

Later in his verse, he continued to rap:

"If you don't believe me call the police

This is just a concept for my music

I respect women more than anyone else."

Many netizens are criticizing the rapper for his contradicting statements.

"Saying that you'll make someone yours by hitting them proves that you're trash."







"Doesn't the way he thinks show that his head isn't empty but he's actually an uncovered sexual predator."







"What bs..."

Blacknut was recently sentenced for defaming rapper KittiB. Check out the song below.