SF9's Rowoon may not be able to participate in group's comeback promotions due to drama filming

On June 18, FNC Entertainment took to SF9's official fan cafe to post the following notice:

"We notify you regarding SF9 Rowoon's 'RPM' promotions.



Rowoon has been cast as the male lead Haru of upcoming MBC drama set to air this September, 'Find July'. We have determined that to go back and forth between drama filming and music program schedules would be too burdensome, and so unfortunately, we warn the likelihood that he may be absent from some of SF9's schedules including music programs and other promotional activities.



We feel regretful that we must deliver disappointing news to fans who have been waiting for the group's 'RPM' album promotions.



We promise that we will not withhold any support toward both SF9's 'RPM' album promotions, as well as toward Rowoon's drama 'Find July'. We ask for fans abundant cheers and attention.



Thank you."

Meanwhile, SF9's Rowoon will be working with actress Kim Hae Yoon, April's Naeun, and more for MBC's 'Find July', based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name.