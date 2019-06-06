NCT Dream x HRVY join the 'Don't Need Your Love' club in 'SM Station' MV

NCT Dream and English singer HRVY have dropped their music video for "Don't Need Your Love".



In the MV, the NCT Dream members and HRVY are brokenhearted over love, but they decide to join together for the DNYL club. "Don't Need Your Love" is the latest release from 'SM Station', and it's about bouncing back after heartbreak and moving on.



Watch NCT Dream x HRVY's "Don't Need Your Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.