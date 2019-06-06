Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

NCT Dream x HRVY join the 'Don't Need Your Love' club in 'SM Station' MV

AKP STAFF

NCT Dream and English singer HRVY have dropped their music video for "Don't Need Your Love".

In the MV, the NCT Dream members and HRVY are brokenhearted over love, but they decide to join together for the DNYL club. "Don't Need Your Love" is the latest release from 'SM Station', and it's about bouncing back after heartbreak and moving on.

Watch NCT Dream x HRVY's "Don't Need Your Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. NCT Dream
  2. SM STATION
  3. HRVY
  4. DONT NEED YOUR LOVE
Missyjanelle36 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

I was kind of pleasantly surprised by this. I love seeing western artists seemingly being very involved in the song and MV: interacting with the artists in the story of the MV, taking the time to learn the choreography. It really seems like HRVY put in a lot of effort in this collab and wasn't just trying to hop onto the Kpop wave for a quick cash grab. Nice.

