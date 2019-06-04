ATEEZ drop a new teaser code poster + announce dates for Australia leg of 'The Expedition'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ has just dropped another teaser code poster, with less than a week left before their comeback!

Previously, ATEEZ had fans cast their votes for the title song that they will be promoting upon their comeback, between two choices - "Illusion" and "Wave". Now, ahead of the release of their 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' this June 10 at 6 PM KST, ATEEZ have revealed a new, mystery code... and ATINYs have already solved it as reading, "19.6.6."

Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be partnering up with digital contents channel 'M2' from this June 6 through June 9 to pre-release segments of their first ever comeback show, 'ATEEZ: Treasure Map'.

Finally, soon after their domestic comeback this June, the rookie boy group will be heading off to 2 cities in Australia for their ongoing 1st showcase tour, 'The Expedition'. ATEEZ's first ever showcase tours in Melbourne this August 9 and Sydney this August 11 will include a special guest appearance by Maddox.