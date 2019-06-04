Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

ATEEZ drop a new teaser code poster + announce dates for Australia leg of 'The Expedition'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ has just dropped another teaser code poster, with less than a week left before their comeback!

Previously, ATEEZ had fans cast their votes for the title song that they will be promoting upon their comeback, between two choices - "Illusion" and "Wave". Now, ahead of the release of their 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' this June 10 at 6 PM KST, ATEEZ have revealed a new, mystery code... and ATINYs have already solved it as reading, "19.6.6."

Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be partnering up with digital contents channel 'M2' from this June 6 through June 9 to pre-release segments of their first ever comeback show, 'ATEEZ: Treasure Map'. 

Finally, soon after their domestic comeback this June, the rookie boy group will be heading off to 2 cities in Australia for their ongoing 1st showcase tour, 'The Expedition'. ATEEZ's first ever showcase tours in Melbourne this August 9 and Sydney this August 11 will include a special guest appearance by Maddox

Ateez is defying the norm of groups from a small label. Even without the dollars and access of the Big 4, they've had achievement after achievement. Already booked for venues that willl have them performing for over 10,000 fans. Amazing!!!

