7 Most Experimental Album Covers

K-Pop boasts some of the most incredible and unique artwork when it comes to the covers of our favorite releases. Of these releases, some include images of the artists or a direction or concept that showcases what fans can expect from an upcoming comeback. But, sometimes, K-Pop idols opt for strange album covers beyond the normal fan expectation! Here are 7 of K-Pop's most experimental album covers:

7. Don't Mess Up My Tempo - EXO

This album cover is delightfully simple after a number of EXO covers embodying convoluted and complicated concepts. The album is the fifth release, so the number '5' is included, but ultimately reads a little strange when viewed as a whole.

6. Perfect Velvet - Red Velvet

Red Velvet's album cover for "Perfect Velvet" offers a more chilling and experimental cover. The group, known for bubblegum pop prowess by the point of this release, went with the theme of their "Bad Boy" concept and followed suit with this slightly scary feel. The collage aspect of this cover makes it slightly unsettling and eerie, a feeling that is evoked from the MV as well.

5. Thumbs Up - PENTAGON

Rather than go a messy route, PENTAGON opted for a simple black wavy font on a lime green background with the release of "Thumbs Up!" The album art was thought by some to be overtly oversimplified and should have had more color.

4. Magic - Super Junior

Some netizens referred to the cover of Super Junior's "Magic" as absolutely awful. The entire album was entirely too minimalist down to the use of only two colors, simple font, and circles as the only source of shape and definition. Though we love the music on this release, we think the art could have used a facelift. Even Heechul has been quoted saying he didn't like the album art.

3. Regulate - NCT 127

NCT 127's release of "Regulate" had an interesting cover that garnered many mixed reactions. Some thought the fellas looked good individually, whereas others thought that the cover felt strangely robotic and stiff. This album cover was ultimately hit or miss among many fans.

2. The Boys - Girls' Generation

The album art for "The Boys" is controversial for its flowery and abstract concept. The album art is considered by some to be extremely pretty and dainty, however, others have maintained that the album art is too busy to be considered a nice cover. What do you think?

1. LOL - GFRIEND

GFRIEND took on a dated 90's feel with their album cover for "LOL". Many thought the cover was a little childish and silly to serve as the first debut album for the group. Netizens claim that if GFRIEND were to have used an alternate cover, they would have bought the physical album.