AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi to make his acting debut in SBS short-form rom-com drama

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi is making his acting debut soon!

The idol has been cast as the male lead of a new SBS short-form drama, a commemorative project in light of SBS Mobidic's 3rd anniversary. Titled 'Yeonnam-dong Global House', the short-form drama tells the story of 6 youths from around the world who live in a luxurious share house.



Lee Dae Hwi plays the role of the male lead Dong Jin Woo - the owner of the high-end share house. While getting involved in the daily and love lives of his share house residents, he develops feelings for the female lead, Kang Yoo Na!

The role of Kang Yoo Na will be played by actress Kang Min Ah, currently appearing in 'A-Teen 2'. Filming for 'Yeonnam-dong Global House' begins this August. Are you looking forward to Lee Dae Hwi's acting debut?