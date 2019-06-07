7 K-Pop Facts That Don't Seem True But They Are!

K-Pop has had a long and fruitful journey from the early 90s to now. The genre and industry have gone through a lot of growth and now K-Pop has some of the most popular global acts in the world! A lot of notable events and weird interactions have happened during this reign, and some are harder to believe than others. Impress your friends with these strange, but true K-Pop facts. Here are 7 facts that don't seem true but are:

7. FIN.KL was in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2?

FIN.KL was featured in the Korean version of 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2,' an old school PC skateboarding game. The game included all members star sign and blood type. Yes, you can land kickflips as Lee Hyori!

6. JYJ collaborated with Kanye?

Like the true legendary artist he is, Kanye West saw K-Pop's potential in 2010 when he collaborated with Malik Yusef and JYJ on "Ayy Girl".

5. Lil Uzi Vert says not to sleep on this K-pop girl group?

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most eccentric rappers of today and when asked on a livestream who his favorite K-Pop group was he didn't respond with a cookie cutter answer, but instead proudly boasted his pride of being a G-Friend stan. We respect a man of culture.

4. Wonder Girls went on tour with the Jonas Brothers?

In 2009, the Wonder Girls attempted to break the American market and that attempt included going on tour with the Jonas Brothers. The group ultimately returned to Korea but getting to hear the JoBros discuss JYP is an experience in and of itself.

3. Solji was a vocal trainer?

Most know Solji as the main vocalist and leader of EXID, but she was actually the group's vocal trainer. Instead of being a traditional idol, three women departed the group and the company approached Solji to join.

2. Jungkook is the same age as Desiigner?

Here's a fact that will blow your mind. Baby boy Jeon Jungkook of BTS is the same age as rapper Desiigner! Both young men were born is 1997, making them 21-22 years old!

1. BTS and Korean Tourism fact

According to a study done by the Hyundai Research Institute in 2017, 1 in every 13 foreign tourist that enters South Korea is going for BTS. A little under a million ARMY chose South Korea as a must visit location due to faithful and steadfast dedication.