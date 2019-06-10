VIXX's Leo explores 'Romanticism' with 2nd set of comeback concept photos

VIXX's Leo has released his 2nd batch of concept photos in light of his solo comeback next week, with his 2nd mini album 'Muse'.

Leo's 2nd solo mini album contains a total of 5 tracks, including his groovy R&B genre title track "Romanticism", inspired by the historical art movement. The song describes the art of seeing objects' beauty for what they are in the natural sense. In addition to "Romanticism", Leo's upcoming album also contains his pre-release "The Flower" feat. Maximilian Hecker, and more.

What do you think of Leo's moody new concept images, below? The idol's full comeback mini album will be out this June 17 at 6 PM KST!