News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Yoo Byung Jae & his manager sign with new agency Sand Box Network

On May 31, entertainment label Sand Box Network, a subsidiary of conglomerate company MCN, confirmed to media outlets that they will be signing an exclusive contract with comedian Yoo Byung Jae as well as his manager, Yoo Gyu Sun

Sand Box Network will begin management activities regarding Yoo Byung Jae beginning in June. The entertainment agency is home to numerous top YouTube stars and contents creators, recently launching Sandbox Comedy Studio with aims to produce more comedy contents. 

Meanwhile, Yoo Byung Jae debuted as a comedy scriptwriter/actor for tvN's 'SNL Korea'. Afterward, the comedian promoted as an artist under YG Entertainment from 2015 until earlier this May. 

Best of luck to Yoo Byung Jae under his new label.

