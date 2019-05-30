Former Rainz member Ju Won Tak requests to nullify his contract with 2able Company

On May 30, it was belatedly revealed that former project group Rainz member Ju Won Tak has filed to nullify his exclusive contract with his label, 2able Company.

2able Company admitted the fact to media outlets with, "It's true that Ju Won Tak sent us a legal request to nullify his exclusive contract, back in March. We plan to respond with legal action in return. As a company, we feel that we did our best to support Ju Won Tak. Our company is small, but we worked hard to take care of what was necessary, and to respect what needed to be respected. While we were in the midst of carrying out schedules normally as such, we received the legal request. Afterward, without any word, he took off from the company and we have not been able to reach him. We have waited long enough, but judging that we cannot just sit around and wait any longer, we plan to respond with legal action."

After appearing as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 back in 2017, Ju Won Tak promoted as a member of project group Rainz in 2018. He then made his solo debut in November of 2018 with "In The Light".

