HyunA promptly assures fans with hospital visit update after slipping and falling on stage

After a dangerous slip and fall during her performance at Cheongju University back on May 30, HyunA promptly took to her Instagram to assure fans of her health.

While performing her hit song "Red" during the university festival, HyunA fell due to the slippery state of the stage. However, the veteran singer continued to sing and chased away the worries of the crowd with top professionalism, also sharing footage of her accident via her personal Instagram with the comment, "Even if I fall because it's slippery, I still need to sing."

Immediately after the performance, it seems that HyunA visited the hospital to make sure she suffered no internal injuries, and updated fans by writing, "I went to the emergency room and all of my examinations, the head CT scan, the wrist x-ray scan, all came out with no injuries. Don't worry!!! I'm actually really strong."

After sharing photos and videos of her emergency room visit to assure her fans, HyunA then went on to share additional footage from her Cheongju University performance, showing that she had a lot of fun on stage.

