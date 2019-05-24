Park Han Byul receives criticism after husband Yoo In Suk and Seungri's prostitution scandal

Park Han Byul is receiving some criticism after her husband Yoo In Suk and Seungri's prostitution scandal.





On May 24, reports revealed Yoo In Suk admitted he and Seungri hired prostitutes, who testified to police officers, "When we got to the address, Seungri and Yoo were there. They each picked one of us, and we went into their separate rooms." According to Yoo In Suk, "We invited them to see what they were like before we provided them to our Japanese clients the next day."



Park Han Byul previously submitted a formal appeal to police during her husband's arrest warrant evaluation, and she's now the target of some criticism. Netizens are targeting the actress on Instagram and leaving comments, such as, "Why are you taking the side of someone like that," "I don't want to see you on TV anymore," and "Like husband, like wife."



Stay tuned for updates on Seungri and Yoo In Suk's ongoing case.

