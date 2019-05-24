Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

85

32

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Park Han Byul receives criticism after husband Yoo In Suk and Seungri's prostitution scandal

AKP STAFF

Park Han Byul is receiving some criticism after her husband Yoo In Suk and Seungri's prostitution scandal.


On May 24, reports revealed Yoo In Suk admitted he and Seungri hired prostitutes, who testified to police officers, "When we got to the address, Seungri and Yoo were there. They each picked one of us, and we went into their separate rooms." According to Yoo In Suk, "We invited them to see what they were like before we provided them to our Japanese clients the next day."

Park Han Byul previously submitted a formal appeal to police during her husband's arrest warrant evaluation, and she's now the target of some criticism. Netizens are targeting the actress on Instagram and leaving comments, such as, "Why are you taking the side of someone like that," "I don't want to see you on TV anymore," and "Like husband, like wife."

Stay tuned for updates on Seungri and Yoo In Suk's ongoing case. 

  1. Seungri
  2. Park Han Byul
  3. YOO IN SUK
72 75,790 Share 73% Upvoted

49

Longans_sadghost660 pts 29 days ago 9
29 days ago

She is no innocent angel. She’s staying with a man who ’test-run’ prostitutes. I would’ve hung my man by his nuts and dumped him to a trash can had he done the things Yoo In Suk, the co-founder of Yuri Holdings, did.

Share

9 more replies

36

blindedkpopper-1,473 pts 29 days ago 9
29 days ago

if I was her I would divorce him.

Share

9 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,197
     
     
     

allkpop in your Inbox