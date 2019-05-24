TREASURE13 unit up in more boyish 'begin' pre-debut teaser images

TREASURE13 have revealed more pre-debut unit teaser images for their 'begin' theme.



In the latest set of teasers, Park Jeong Woo, Asahi, and Doyoung as well as Mashiho, Bang Ye Dam, and Junkyuwear bright, comfy sweaters, continuing TREASURE13's boyish concept.



As previously reported, the winning members of 'YG Treasure Box' are described as YG Entertainment's 'fourth generation boy group' following BIGBANG, WINNER, and iKON. TREASURE13 will be comprised of two different units - 'Treasure' (Bang Ye Dam, Haruto, So Jung Hwan, Kim Jun Kyu, Park Jeong Woo, Yoon Jae Hyuk, and Choi Hyun Suk) and 'Magnum' (Ha Yoon Bin, Mashiho, Kim Do Young, Yoshinori, Park Ji Hoon, and Asahi).



Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE13!

