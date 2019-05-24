Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 29 days ago

TREASURE13 unit up in more boyish 'begin' pre-debut teaser images

AKP STAFF

TREASURE13 have revealed more pre-debut unit teaser images for their 'begin' theme.

In the latest set of teasers, Park Jeong WooAsahi, and Doyoung as well as MashihoBang Ye Dam, and Junkyuwear bright, comfy sweaters, continuing TREASURE13's boyish concept. 

As previously reported, the winning members of 'YG Treasure Box' are described as YG Entertainment's 'fourth generation boy group' following BIGBANG, WINNER, and iKON. TREASURE13 will be comprised of two different units - 'Treasure' (Bang Ye Dam, Haruto, So Jung Hwan, Kim Jun Kyu, Park Jeong Woo, Yoon Jae Hyuk, and Choi Hyun Suk) and 'Magnum' (Ha Yoon Bin, Mashiho, Kim Do Young, Yoshinori, Park Ji Hoon, and Asahi).

Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE13!

Finally Mashikyu.

Cute💛

