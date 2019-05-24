A member of the band Jannabi has been accused of bullying and school violence.
On May 24, one netizen alleged a Jannabi member had made his school days a living hell, and it's now made headlines. The netizen stated, "He would take a lighter and play around with me, put plastic bags over my face, and it was a regular occurrence for him to mess with my locker. I was the laughing stock of the class. There was no way I could stay at that school, so I transferred and received therapy. I felt sick that I was moved when I heard music performed by someone like that."
The band's label responded, "This is the first we've heard of this. We're currently looking into it."
Stay tuned for updates.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
23
13
Jannabi member accused of bullying and school violence
A member of the band Jannabi has been accused of bullying and school violence.
Log in to comment