Jannabi member accused of bullying and school violence

A member of the band Jannabi has been accused of bullying and school violence.



On May 24, one netizen alleged a Jannabi member had made his school days a living hell, and it's now made headlines. The netizen stated, "He would take a lighter and play around with me, put plastic bags over my face, and it was a regular occurrence for him to mess with my locker. I was the laughing stock of the class. There was no way I could stay at that school, so I transferred and received therapy. I felt sick that I was moved when I heard music performed by someone like that."



The band's label responded, "This is the first we've heard of this. We're currently looking into it."



Stay tuned for updates.