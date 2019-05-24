Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Jannabi member accused of bullying and school violence

AKP STAFF

A member of the band Jannabi has been accused of bullying and school violence.

On May 24, one netizen alleged a Jannabi member had made his school days a living hell, and it's now made headlines. The netizen stated, "He would take a lighter and play around with me, put plastic bags over my face, and it was a regular occurrence for him to mess with my locker. I was the laughing stock of the class. There was no way I could stay at that school, so I transferred and received therapy. I felt sick that I was moved when I heard music performed by someone like that."

The band's label responded, "This is the first we've heard of this. We're currently looking into it."

Stay tuned for updates.

  1. Jannabi
22 16,101 Share 64% Upvoted

4

Sinedd_of_BTS135 pts 29 days ago 1
29 days ago

tf?? I didn't even knew Jannabi is a group :)

Share

1 more reply

3

Alice192,913 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

WTF that's some psycho ass bullying... But if I'm not wrong the Jannabi members said on I live alone that the've been friends forever (on the roof terrace), wouldn't that mean they've gone to school together and that it can't be right if he's only pointing out 1 person as a bully? It might be Choi Jeong-hoon's brother since he wouldn't have been together with the others in school, but he's not a member, only the manager.... I'll reserve judgement on this case

.

Edit: To hell with reserving judgement. Now I just hope that the other members weren't involved too.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,256
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,594

allkpop in your Inbox