The TREASURE13 boys are mixing it up to delight fans with some bright, sunny 'Begin' version unit photos!

In the group's latest unit photos below, TREASURE's Choi Hyun Suk, So Jung Hwan, and Haruto pose together with MAGNUM's Yoshinori, while MAGNUM's Ha Yoon Bin and Park Ji Hoon also stand side by side with TREASURE's Yoon Jae Hyuk.

Stay tuned for even more of the TREASURE13 members' warm, fuzzy unit photos, coming soon!