Sana tearfully opens up about the hard time she recently endured during 'TWICELIGHTS' in Seoul

Back on May 26, near the end of TWICE's 2019 solo concert 'TWICELIGHTS' in Seoul at the KSPO Dome, member Sana opened up to fans and the audience about the hard times she endured recently.

Sana said, "I'm normally the type to have a lot of thoughts in my head, and recently, I went through a period with so many thoughts. When I was a trainee, I had no idea what it would feel like to be loved by so many people, but now, I realize how much responsibility comes with being loved."

She continued, "Every single word I say can be interpreted differently by different people, since people are all different in personalities and thoughts. When I say a phrase, even if I did not intend for it to be a certain way, it can still disappoint many. I don't think I knew this much back then."

Tearfully, Sana honestly relayed, "When there were too many thoughts in my head, I thought, 'What if the ONCE in front of me disappear', and I was scared and frightened thinking about the future. But then, seeing the faces and expressions looking back at me with more firmness than ever before, I thought, 'I need to become stronger and protect ONCE'. Because I have ONCE and I have TWICE, I can become someone truly strong. Thank you for always being by my side." The idol also took a deep bow to the audience as she ended her speech.

Back in May, the TWICE member became wrapped up in controversy for her SNS post via TWICE's official Instagram, writing her thoughts on the end of the Heisei era in Japan. Meanwhile, after successfully wrapping up the two-day, Seoul kickoff of their 1st world tour 'TWICELIGHTS', the group is expected to head off to Bangkok next on June 15.