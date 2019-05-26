B1A4's Sandeul invites you on a spring date in solo comeback concept photos





B1A4's Sandeul wants to invite you out on a romantic spring date, in his 1st series of concept photos for his solo comeback!

Each of the concept cuts give off a vintage, sentimental mood as Sandeul walks you through a full day of seeing cherry blossoms blooming, a walk by a quiet pond, stopping at a cafe, and more. Sandeul also unveil his 1st lyric teaser, which reads, "I hope you day brightens just as bright as the weather today. Just erase those worries from last month in one sweep. With a big breath of fresh air thanks to the clear weather today, I blanket you in the blue sky above."

Sandeul will be making his first solo comeback in approximately 3 years this June 3 at 6 PM KST with his 2nd mini album, 'A Fine Day'. His title track of the same name was composed by veteran singer/song-writer Yoon Jong Shin.



