BLACKPINK win #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from GOT7, NCT 127, AB6IX, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, and special MC for the 2nd week in a row, Lim Ji Min!



On this episode, GOT7 made a comeback with "Eclipse", NCT 127 returned with "Superhuman", AB6IX debuted with "Breathe", Lovelyz made a comeback with "Beautiful Days", and Cherry Bullet came back with "Really Really".



As for the winner, BLACKPINK, WINNER, and TWICE were this week's nominees. In the end, BLACKPINK claimed another win with "Kill This Love".

Check out this week's performances, below!

[COMEBACK: GOT7]

[COMEBACK: NCT 127]

[DEBUT: AB6IX]

[COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet]

[COMEBACK: Lovelyz]

[1st Place Nominee: WINNER]

[EXID]

[Kim Dong Han]

[Weki Meki]

[Goodbye Stage: Oh My Girl]

Other performers of the night included The Boyz, DONGKIZ, IZ, NC.A, 1THE9, Lim Ji Min, and more.