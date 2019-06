Lee Hi has released the second concept for her comeback.

On May 29 KST, the unveiled concept clip showed Lee Hi standing in the middle of a flower field. Dressed in yellow, the pink field behind her seems to accentuate the singer's presence.

In addition to the clip, YG Entertainment also uploaded the D-1 poster for her official comeback album '24℃'.

Stay tuned until the full release of Lee Hi's track "No One (feat. B.I of iKON)", set to take place on May 30!