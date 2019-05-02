2PM's Junho to serve alternative military duty due to shoulder injury

2PM's Junho will be fulfilling his military duty with alternative service due to a shoulder injury.



On May 28, JYP Entertainment confirmed Junho will be serving as a social worker rather than as an active-duty soldier. The label stated, "During Junho's promotions with 2PM, he was practicing acrobatics and hurt his right injury in a serious accident. He underwent surgery after receiving a diagnosis of a vertebral fracture."



JYPE added, "Through continual rehabilitation, treatment, and exercise, his condition has improved, and he's been taking pain killers when his shoulder was taking pressure during his entertainment activities. Because of these issues, he was given a 4-grade judgement for his military physical exam. Junho is planning to fulfill military service duty faithfully as social service worker in the future."



Stay tuned for updates on Junho and 2PM.