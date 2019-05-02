Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 days ago

2PM's Junho to serve alternative military duty due to shoulder injury

AKP STAFF

2PM's Junho will be fulfilling his military duty with alternative service due to a shoulder injury.

On May 28, JYP Entertainment confirmed Junho will be serving as a social worker rather than as an active-duty soldier. The label stated, "During Junho's promotions with 2PM, he was practicing acrobatics and hurt his right injury in a serious accident. He underwent surgery after receiving a diagnosis of a vertebral fracture."

JYPE added, "Through continual rehabilitation, treatment, and exercise, his condition has improved, and he's been taking pain killers when his shoulder was taking pressure during his entertainment activities. Because of these issues, he was given a 4-grade judgement for his military physical exam. Junho is planning to fulfill military service duty faithfully as social service worker in the future."

Stay tuned for updates on Junho and 2PM.

vaxanne92 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

People tend to criticise idols for not being 'real man' or receiving 'preferential treatment without realising many suffer serious injuries throughout their career. Nam Woohyun smashed his shoulders against the goal posts during soccer on Idol Championship. He will likely be exempted or downgraded as well.

yooonoon221 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

Knetz can’t complain because he is fulfilling his duties as a korean citizen

