Ong Seong Wu has begun recruiting for his fan club.

On May 29 KST, Fantagio Entertainment dropped an image for Ong Seong Wu's first fan club recruitment, the first generation to become WELOs! As announced, WELO is the acronym for 'We Eternally Love Ong', a name chosen as the solo singer-actor's official fanclub.

Check out the official recruitment poster below? Any WELOs out there, ready to join the club?