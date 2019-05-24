Ong Seong Wu announces his solo fandom name!

Ong Seong Wu revealed his solo fandom name!

On May 24, the former Wanna One member went on Naver V Live to make the big announcement. Fandom name suggestions were received for 5 days from May 13. Out of the many great suggestions, Ong Seong Wu ultimately chose the name WELO (위로).



Since WELO (위로) is 'encouragement' in Korean, WELO means that Ong Seong Wu and fans will be an encouragement to each other. WELOs will also be called 'We Long,' which means the fans will be with Ong Seong Wu for a long time. The fandom name is also an acronym of We Eternally Love Ong.

You can watch Ong Seong Wu talk about the fandom name in the clip below. How do you like the name WELO?