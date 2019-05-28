BoA announces comeback with stunning teaser image

BoA is back!

On May 29 KST, the official SNS of SMTOWN dropped a stunning teaser image for BoA's comeback, along with a link to her re-designed official website. After releasing her 9th full album 'Woman', this comeback will be BoA's first domestic return of 2019.

In addition to the photo, SM Entertainment announced a special giveaway event for all the fans to participate online. Between May 29 and May 31, fans could find and highlight keywords related to BoA's comeback from the word search below, then upload the image with the hashtags: #BoA and #BoA_Is_Back_PuzzleEvent.

Three hints were also given: 1) The name of the puzzle's main character. 2) Comeback date. 3) Comeback title song.

[BoA Is Back 퍼즐 이벤트]



보아 컴백 기념 깜짝 이벤트!

아래의 낱말 퍼즐에서 보아 컴백과 관련된 단어를 찾아 필수 해시태그와 함께 정답 이미지를 댓글로 달아주세요!

정답은 31일 오후 1시에 공개됩니다!

자세한 내용은 아래 이미지 참고 #BoA #보아 #BoA_Is_Back_PuzzleEvent pic.twitter.com/GiVQBMe4PE — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) May 29, 2019

Out of the contestants, three lucky winners will be chosen to receive a signed polaroid photo of BoA. The winners will be announced by SMTOWN at 1 PM KST on May 31.

Stay tuned for updates!