123

22

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

BoA announces comeback with stunning teaser image

AKP STAFF

BoA is back!

On May 29 KST, the official SNS of SMTOWN dropped a stunning teaser image for BoA's comeback, along with a link to her re-designed official website. After releasing her 9th full album 'Woman', this comeback will be BoA's first domestic return of 2019.

In addition to the photo, SM Entertainment announced a special giveaway event for all the fans to participate online. Between May 29 and May 31, fans could find and highlight keywords related to BoA's comeback from the word search below, then upload the image with the hashtags: #BoA and #BoA_Is_Back_PuzzleEvent.

Three hints were also given: 1) The name of the puzzle's main character. 2) Comeback date. 3) Comeback title song.

Out of the contestants, three lucky winners will be chosen to receive a signed polaroid photo of BoA. The winners will be announced by SMTOWN at 1 PM KST on May 31.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. BoA
19 8,824

14

Starry_Dynamo161 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

Wow, gorgeous much? Whew! Hot stuff comin' through!

7

yoseobsgirl102 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

awesome <3

