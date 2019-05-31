Former Rainz member Ju Won Tak explains reasons why he's nullifying his contract with 2able Company

Former Rainz member Ju Won Tak explained the reasons why he's nullifying his contract with 2able Company.



On May 31, Ju Won Tak posted his reasons to Instagram, stating, "In the past, I trusted my agency, and I did my best for a long time in order to put light onto my effort and dreams. I did my best to fulfill the promises to my fans, to myself, and to the agency and my contract even without being consulted about my schedule."



He then stated the CEO of 2able Company is currently being investigated for fraud and embezzlement, saying, "There are many reasons why he's being investigated for fraud and embezzlement, but the important truth is that for the past 3 years, I've never once received any income for my promotions with the project group Rainz or as Ju Won Tak." Ju Won Tak further revealed the label's staff members are also currently unpaid, and though he's attempted to speak with the label head on multiple occasions, nothing has changed.



Responding to the label head's allegations Ju Won Tak had not attended his scheduled activities, he stated, "I don't think there's a reason to abide by a schedule after he concluded the agreements without previously consulting the artist. Following this, the allegations of me abandoning my duties are false facts, and I will expect legal responsibility if these false facts are continued."



Stay tuned for updates on Ju Won Tak and 2able Company.

