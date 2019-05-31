Han Hyo Joo's label and SBS' 'Unanswered Questions' confirm she's not actress involved in 'Burning Sun' scandal

Han Hyo Joo's label BH Entertainment and SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' have confirmed she was not the actress involved in the 'Burning Sun' scandal.



Speculation into Han Hyo Joo's involvement began after an episode of 'Unanswered Questions' covered an actress who allegedly used a light stick to hit people's faces and had symptoms, such as bloodshot eyes and drooling, that suggested she was under the influence of drugs. According the the program, the incident occurred at an event for a cosmetics company that had sponsored 'Burning Sun'.



Han Hyo Joo and the cosmetics company JMsolution were speculated to be involved, but both her agency BH Entertainment and JMsolution have denied the rumors. The actress also taken legal action against 33 netizens for defamation of character.



BH Entertainment stated, "We previously clarified Han Hyo Joo is simply a model for JMsolution. She has not once stepped foot in 'Burning Sun' or attend the vent on November 23, 2018... The production of 'Unanswered Questions' have confirmed in an official document that the actress mentioned in the 'Secret Private Lives of Hwang Ha Na and the VIPs of Burning Sun' episode of the SBS series is not Han Hyo Joo."