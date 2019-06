Noir is coming back!

The boy group is returning with the 3rd mini album 'ABYSS' which includes 3 tracks "Doom Doom" (title), "Diamond," and "Hello."

In the first group photo for the new release, the 9 members look fierce in all-white outfits with a hint of vivid blue.

'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. More teasers will be rolling out until then. Stay tuned!