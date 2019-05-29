Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

BoA shares another conceptual image for her comeback on Instagram

BoA has shared another teaser image via Instagram.

Earlier today on May 29 KST, SM Entertainment confirmed BoA's domestic comeback with a stunning portrait image. In the caption, she wrote: "2019.06" with a blue heart, verifying that her comeback will happen some time in June. 

The same shade of the blue heart matches her blue Balenciaga top, along with her now-visible blue eye shadow. Are you digging BoA's new concept?

Stay tuned for more updates, and make sure to participate in her signed Polaroid giveaway before May 30!

