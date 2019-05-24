List of things to look out for at TWICE’s upcoming world tour!

“Fancy” TWICE? Well, all Onces have reason to cheer as TWICE will be kick-starting their world tour very soon! Here is a list of things that you can look out for if you are planning to catch K-pop's cutest girls as they visit your country!

1) TWICE’s amazing Stage presence

It is without a doubt that TWICE is full of amazing performers. Each and every single one of them has a special charm that makes Once unable to take their eyes off them while they are performing. It is evident that everyone in TWICE always gives 100% whenever they are up on stage. Don’t miss this chance to see the girls execute their powerful dances live!

jihyo went from being body shamed barely having any stans fansites and fancams to going viral for her beauty and amazing stage presence multiple times and being confident and happy with her body it’s what the leader of the nations girl group deserves pic.twitter.com/beYOF2P7CH — e (@parksjihyos) May 14, 2019

2) TWICE covering other group’s songs

While on tour, TWICE usually prepares something special for their fans and they usually pick out songs from other idols or K-pop groups to perform at their concert! Previously, they covered EXO’s 'Overdose' and Seventeen’s 'Pretty U' at their past year concerts. We can’t wait to see what else they have in store for us this year!

3) TWICE performing in sub-units

Many Onces have actually been waiting a long time to see JYP debut a TWICE sub-unit to better showcase the talents of the girls. In the concert, Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the girls perform a few songs as different sub-units! Seeing the different combinations of the girls in smaller units makes us that much more excited to see the girls one day really debuting in these sub-units to bring us more bops!

4) TWICE having cute interactions with their fans

One of the best parts of a twice concert would be the fanservice and the interaction they have with their fans! We always love it when TWICE talks to us and includes us in the fun by asking us questions or sharing their personal thoughts and feelings! One of the most tear-jerking interactions with fans was when Nayeon told fans about her struggles during the 'Sixteen' era.

5) TWICE speaking in foreign languages

One of the cutest things to see is the members attempting in different languages to communicate with their fans from the country they are visiting. Although the girls might struggle at time to find the right words, we know they are all trying their best to express their gratitude to the Onces that have always supported them!

6) TWICE’s amazing vocal abilities

TWICE really snatches all their haters’ wigs whenever they do an acoustic performance because their beautiful and melodic voice sounds amazing coming together. TWICE proves their talent through acoustic renditions of their songs and one of our favorites will always be when they performed a rearranged version of What is Love with just their voices accompanied by soft background music. We stan 9 vocal queens!

7) The fan’s love for them!

TWICE members are always touched by the kind efforts that the fans go to, to make a video, leave a message for them or simply cheer for them while they are on stage. While not all their fans understand Korean fluently, their music transcends languages and is able to touch the hearts of fans from all around the world. The heartfelt messages and love from fans have brought tears to the eyes of our favorite, precious girls many times and it is so heartwarming to see them receiving love from fans all over the globe.

TWICE will be starting their tour on May 25 in South Korea before heading to Bangkok, Thailand on June 15. For their Asia Leg of their tour, TWICE will also be visiting Manila, the Philippines on June 29 and Singapore on July 13. TWICE will then be performing in the United States for the first time, bringing their tour to Los Angeles on July 17, Mexico City on July 19 and Chicago on July 23. To wrap everything up TWICE will be returning to Asia for a final show on August 13 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

You can get tickets for TWICE’s concert below:

Seoul - Sale began on 3rd May here

Bangkok - Sale begins on 25th May here

Singapore - Presale for Singtel members begins on May 24. Presale begins for Livenation Members on May 24 here and for the general public on May 25 here

Manila - General sales start on June 2 here

Los Angeles and Chicago - Sale began May 10 here

Mexico - Sale began on May 7 here

Kuala Lumpur - Yet to be announced!

We can’t wait to see the girls have fun while wowing their fans from all over the world! All the best for your world tour TWICE!





